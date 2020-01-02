Don McLean Joins Styx, Blue Öyster Cult, Warrant, Lita Ford, Walter Trout, Frank Marino & More For Rock Legends Cruise

FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Native American Heritage Association (NAHA) has today (Jan. 2) announced that Don McLean will join Styx, Blue Öyster Cult, Warrant, Lita Ford, Walter Trout, Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush along with to be announced artists for the Rock Legends Cruise IX.
Scheduled to set sail from Ft. Lauderdale on February 18, 2021, the Rock Legends Cruise is both a celebration of the musical and cultural icons that defined the rock and roll revolution of years past, and an opportunity to raise awareness about NAHA’s mission – helping Native American families in need living on Reservations in South Dakota and Wyoming.
Previous performers include Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Bad Company, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, REO Speedwagon, ZZ Top, Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper, Paul Rodgers, Peter Frampton, Gregg Allman and more.
Don McLean 2020 Tour Dates:
Jan 19 – Miramar Beach, Fla.
Jan 25 – Marietta, Ohio
Feb 20 – Sugar Loaf, N.Y.
Mar 28 – Greeley, Colo.
Apr 03 – Honolulu, Hi.
Apr 04 – Honolulu, Hi.
Apr 05 – Honolulu, Hi.
Apr 17 – Kirkland, Wash.
May 01 – Orlando, Fla.
May 02 – Orlando, Fla.
May 06 – Mississauga, Ontario – Canada
May 08 – Riverhead, N.Y.
May 09 – Glenside, Pa.
May 16 – St. George, Utah
June – Australia
Aug 14 – Boston, Mass.
Aug 15 – Alexandria, Va.
Aug 21 – Savannah, Ga.
Aug 22 – Estero, Fla.