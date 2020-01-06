Harvey Weinstein Faces New Felony Sexual Assault Charges In Los Angeles

Disgraced former studio boss Harvey Weinstein is facing charges that he raped one woman and sexually assaulted another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, according to Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Weinstein has been charged with one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, all felonies under California law.

The charges stem from a pair of 2013 incidents in which Weinstein was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman after forcing his way into her hotel room and then of sexually assaulting a second woman in a hotel room the following night.

Neither of the alleged victims has spoken publicly about the attacks, and they join 5 other women who came forward to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office to report they were assaulted by Weinstein. However, three of the incidents fall outside of the statute of limitations, and Weinstein was not charged in connection with those allegations. Investigations are still proceeding in three other cases, Lacey said during a press conference on Monday.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said during the press conference. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

The new bill of charges comes as Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York gets underway. He is expected to face trial in Los Angeles after the New York trial is concluded.