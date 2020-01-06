RHCP, Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks Headline Bottlerock 2020

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks have been announced as the headliners for the 2020 edition of the Bottlerock Festival.

The festival, which takes place Memorial Day weekend, will bring three days of music to the Napa Expo Center in California’s Napa Valley with a diverse lineup that also includes Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson.Paak, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, and The Avett Brothers among numerous others.

The festival will also include a focus on the gustatory world with the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage which, as in previous years, will feature a variety of favorite artists along with celebrity chefs.

The fest will also feature a selection of craft beer and cocktails, a bourbon bar, as well as a selection of wine culled from the region.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on January 7th and if previous years are a good way to judge, won’t be available for very long.