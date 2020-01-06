The Lefsetz Podcast: Jamie Kitman

Jamie Kitman is not only a music manager, he’s the New York Bureau Chief at “Automobile” magazine. In addition to his column in “Automobile,” Kitman’s National Magazine Award-winning commentary has appeared in “The New York Times,” “The Nation,” “GQ,” “Foreign Affairs” and more. Listen as Kitman gives the scoop on SUVs (they make more profits for the manufacturers and handle much worse than sedans) and his history managing They Might Be Giants.

Check out some of Jamie’s columns here: https://bit.ly/39BiZKq

