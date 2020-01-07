Interscope Geffen A&M Promotes Gary Kelly To Chief Revenue Officer/Global Head Of Streaming & Strategy

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Gary Kelly to Chief Revenue Officer/Global Head of Streaming & Strategy.

In his new role, Kelly will continue to oversee the team that encompasses the revenue, digital marketing and production areas of the label group, as well as taking on the additional responsibilities of oversight of the label groups’ International efforts, working closely with IGA’s Head of International Jurgen Grebner.

Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick said: “Gary has been a valued member of the IGA family for almost a decade. He has been instrumental in successfully navigating market changes over the years for our diverse artist roster, intuitively understanding how culture moves in the global marketplace. I look forward to Gary taking on this expanded role.”

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, added: “John and Joie Manda and the entire A&R team have built a powerful roster of talented artists that rivals any in our labels’ nearly 30-year history. Gary and his team have played an important role in ensuring that these amazing artists achieve the success they deserve. I’m happy to be able to announce this promotion.”

Kelly said: “John and Berman continue to assemble an important legacy of artists supported by an incredible team of executives at Interscope. I’m honored to be able to contribute to our success on an even deeper level moving forward.”

Kelly began his career as a college rep at Sony Music Distribution and Epic Records. He later worked for Universal Music Group before joining Interscope in 2010 as Head of Sales. Kelly previously held the title of EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at the label and will continue to be based at Interscope Geffen A&M’s headquarters in Santa Monica, CA.