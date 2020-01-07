Rascal Flatts Announces Farewell Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country act Rascal Flatts announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a tour that will also serve as a farewell for the iconic band.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said the band’s frontman and founding member Gary LeVox. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned,” he continued.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” added Jay DeMarcus. “While it is, of course, bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour kicks off on June 11th at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional shows scheduled through the Summer and early Autumn before the tour concludes on Oct. 17th at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL.

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks. Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/18 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/5 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre