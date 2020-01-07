YouTube To Stream A Feature-Length Coachella Doc

INDIO CA (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the announcement of the lineup for Coachella 2020, YouTube revealed plans for a brand new, feature-length documentary on the iconic desert music fest.

The documentary, “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” will debut on March 31 which delves into the history of the festival and will present a behind-the-scenes view of the stories that shaped the music festival.

The documentary will examine the festival’s early days, including exclusive interviews and feature performances including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

YouTube also announced that it has signed a deal to return for the 10th year as the official playlist and live stream partner for both weekends of Coachella this year.

As a part of the deal, YouTube Premium members will have access to Coachella perks including an allocation of members-only passes.