GRAMMY Museum Announces Launch Of New Amy Winehouse Exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has today (Jan. 9) announced the launch of a new exhibit, ‘Beyond Black — The Style Of Amy Winehouse’.

Set to open to the public on Jan. 17, the program will serve as a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, and her most iconic fashion moments. The exhibit will also touch on how Winehouse’s untimely passing led her family to create the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience so that they can flourish.

To celebrate the exhibit opening, Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry, and Winehouse’s close friend, Catriona Gourlay, will discuss stories and the history behind her costumes at the Museum’s Clive Davis Theater as part of an exclusive members-only program on Jan. 20 (5 –6 p.m. PT). The discussion will be moderated by, music journalist, Eve Barlow. Afterward, the Museum will offer a free first-come, first-served, public launch party (6 – 9 p.m. PT) as a special kickoff to GRAMMY Week.

To RSVP to the launch party click HERE.

‘Beyond Black — The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ will run through April 13, 2020.