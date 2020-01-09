Vivendi’s See Tickets To Acquire Tamedia’s Starticket

ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — Vivendi’s See Tickets announced plans to take over the Swiss ticket marketer Starticket from the TX Group.

With over 5 million tickets sold annually, Starticket is one of the leading ticket marketers in Switzerland.

Following the acquisition, See Tickets continues its expansion in German and French-speaking countries and will sell about 30 million tickets annually for roughly 10,000 show and event organizers in nine European countries and the USA.

Rob Wilmshurst, Global CEO of See Tickets: «I am very happy to welcome Starticket and its experienced team to our group. We have long admired Starticket as an outstanding, independent ticketing company. I am convinced that together with the Starticket team, we can further develop the quality and services for customers and event partners in the Swiss market. »

Samuel Hügli, Head of Technology & Ventures TX Group: “The integration in See Tickets makes Starticket part of a leading international ticketing service provider. See Tickets has the latest technology and a huge network with numerous valuable partnerships. This strengthens Starticket and at the same time enables See Tickets to benefit from Starticket’s many years of experience in the Swiss market.”

The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.