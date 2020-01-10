Dutch Electronic Promoter ID&T Appoints New CEO

(VIP) – Dutch promoter ID&T Group, who promotes around 80 electronic events such as Mysteryland, Amsterdam Open Air and Vunzige Deuntjes, has announced a new board structure with former chief executive Wouter Tavecchio to take on the new role of chairman.

The Dutch dance music event organizer has also appointed former chief operating officer Ritty van Straalen as chief executive. Duncan Stutterheim, founder of ID&T, will return to the company as non-executive board member.

Tavecchio became chief executive in 2006 after Q-Dance, the organizer of events and festivals which he founded in 2000, merged with ID&T.

Tavecchio said: “As of the first of January, I moved on to a new role as chairman of the board. It was a great honour to operate as the head of this dynamic company for almost 15 years and in good faith I am passing on the baton.

“With the new management team we start 2020 with the strongest setup possible and are poised for a bright future for all the brands and people that are part of the ID&T group.”

Speaking about his new role, new chief executive Van Straalen added: “We are a very creative and entrepreneurial company and have been pushing the boundaries worldwide of what is possible with our festivals for decades, and we will continue to do so.

“By implementing these changes in our governance, we can guarantee the creativity of ID&T for the long-term future. I am very excited about my new role, to work with our talented team, Wouter and Duncan and together lead the ID&T group.”

In addition, head of creative at Q-Dance Jonas Schmidt has taken on new responsibilities in the capacity of chief creative officer at ID&T Group.