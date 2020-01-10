Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees Revealed

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been announced.

Among this year’s nominees are films including “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Frozen II,” “The Irishman,” “Hustlers,” “Aladdin,” and “Ford v Ferrari,” television shows such as “Euphoria,” “Pose,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as songs such as “Don’t Call Me Angel” from “Charlie’s Angels,” “Jenny of Oldstrones” from “Game of Thrones,” and “On a Roll” from “Black Mirror,” among others.

This year’s GMS Icon and Legacy award recipients are Academy Award-winning veteran composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach and veteran music producer and former Sony Television executive Bob Hunka.

The 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards is scheduled to take place Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

You can check out the full list of nominations below:

ICON AWARD

Burt Bacharach

LEGACY AWARD

Bob Hunka

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Mary Ramos – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tom MacDougall – Frozen II

Matt Sullivan – Aladdin

Ted Caplan – Ford v Ferrari

Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – Always Be My Maybe

Jason Markey – Hustlers

Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – Blinded By The Light

Kier Lehman – Queen & Slim

Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – Judy

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Henry Van Roden – Seberg

Tracy McKnight – Five Feet Apart

Zachary Dawes – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster – Waves

Steven Gizicki – Teen Spirit