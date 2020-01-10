Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees Revealed
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been announced.

Among this year’s nominees are films including “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Frozen II,” “The Irishman,” “Hustlers,” “Aladdin,” and “Ford v Ferrari,” television shows such as “Euphoria,” “Pose,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as songs such as “Don’t Call Me Angel” from “Charlie’s Angels,” “Jenny of Oldstrones” from “Game of Thrones,” and “On a Roll” from “Black Mirror,” among others.

This year’s GMS Icon and Legacy award recipients are Academy Award-winning veteran composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach and veteran music producer and former Sony Television executive Bob Hunka.

The 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards is scheduled to take place Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

You can check out the full list of nominations below:

ICON AWARD
Burt Bacharach

LEGACY AWARD
Bob Hunka

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Mary Ramos – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Tom MacDougall – Frozen II
Matt Sullivan – Aladdin
Ted Caplan – Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey – Hustlers
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – Blinded By The Light
Kier Lehman – Queen & Slim
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – Judy


BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Henry Van Roden – Seberg
Tracy McKnight – Five Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes – The Peanut Butter Falcon
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster – Waves
Steven Gizicki – Teen Spirit

