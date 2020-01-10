R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charge

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, pleaded not guilty to domestic battery Thursday (Jan. 9) after she was accused of attacking the singer’s other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, in the condo the three shared on the 48th floor of Trump Tower a day prior, according to The Associated Press.

A fight between Savage, 24, and Clary, 22, was captured in a series of videos posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon. Chicago Police officers responded and Clary was reportedly taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Savage, reportedly turned herself in to police later that day. She pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, and her bail was set at $2,000, according to the AP.

Savage is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, Kelly is being held without bail at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, as he awaits trial for a slew of sexual abuse charges across multiple states.