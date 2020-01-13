AEG Accepting Applications For Its AEG Next Generation Internship Program

(CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment giant AEG announced it is accepting applications for AEG Next Generation: Stars of Tomorrow, an internship program aimed at fostering the next generation of industry professionals.

Now in its second year, the ten-week program takes place in New York and encompasses inner workings of AEG Presents, and will take place during the spring and summer semesters of 2020.

Interns selected for participation in the program will rotate through five departments of AEG Presents: Booking, Marketing, Touring/Ticketing and Venue Operations in addition to AEG Global Partnerships, with each area offering a unique window into the company.

Additionally, as part of AEG’s relationship with Pepperdine University, the exclusive education partner of STAPLES Center, L.A. LIVE and the LA Kings, select Pepperdine students will also have the opportunity to participate in the new AEG Presents internship program

The program is open to college juniors and seniors with an interest in all facets of the music and live entertainment industry.

Applications for the internship program opened today and can be submitted here.