Festicket Inks Ticketing Deal With Afro Nation Portugal

(CelebrityAccess) – Festicket has signed a multi-year ticketing deal with popular beach festival Afro Nation Portugal.

The festival, nominated for Best New Festival at the European Festival Awards, is one of a number to sign a deal taking advantage of the new Event Genius by Festicket product set, after Festicket acquired the company and its consumer-facing ticketing platform – Ticket Arena – in August 2019.

As part of the deal, fans will benefit from discovery and ticket booking via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and Afro Nation websites, extensive travel package options, access control and cashless payments on site.

Festicket CCO Yonas Blay said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Afro Nation Portgual journey. After a phenomenal first year we really believe the Event Genius by Festicket offering can help take this festival to the next level, and we’re excited to see the full product set in action.”

Afro Nation Portugal director Jason Jennings added: “This deal signifies our trust in the Event Genius by Festicket team and platform. It’s great to be able to partner with one supplier for ticketing, travel, accommodation, cashless payments, access control and more. We believe this is the best way to improve the festival experience for our fans; the Event Genius by Festicket platform covers everything.”