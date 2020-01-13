Kate Sweetsur Joins Downtown Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Downtown Music Publishing has today (Jan. 13) announced that accomplished music executive Kate Sweetsur has joined the company to lead creative development in the United Kingdom.
As its Head of Creative, U.K, Sweetsur will be responsible for bolstering creative support and developing opportunities for Downtown’s global roster and copyrights — as well as overseeing the scouting and signing of new artists, songwriters, and producers in the region.
She will continue to be based in London and will report to Downtown Music Publishing’s Global Head of Creative, Andrew Gould.
“Kate is a passionate tastemaker, seasoned leader, and a highly respected creative executive. Having had the pleasure of working closely together in the past, I can say with confidence that she is an extraordinary music publisher. We are all thrilled to have Kate on our team,” said Gould.
“I am so inspired by Downtown Music Publishing’s unique vision and am very excited to join the company. Justin Kalifowitz, Andrew Gould, and the entire team are building a truly global publishing company with a boutique feel that provides songwriters with a real partnership,” added Sweetsur.
With more than 20 years of experience in the music publishing industry, Sweetsur has a track record of building strong creative teams and writer development programs. Over the course of her career, she has worked with acclaimed artists and songwriters including Steve Mac, Fraser T Smith, Labrinth, Steve Robson, Joy Crookes, Sam Dixon, Jimmy Hogarth, Dan Wilson, Phil Cook, Hannah Yadi, and Wayne Hector. Most recently, Sweetsur served as the Senior Vice President of A&R/Creative at Big Deal Music, where she was hired to establish the U.S.-based music publisher’s presence in the U.K. Previously, Sweetsur held executive A&R positions at BMG Rights Management, Chrysalis Music, Edel, and Notting Hill Music.