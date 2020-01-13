Kate Sweetsur Joins Downtown Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Downtown Music Publishing has today (Jan. 13) announced that accomplished music executive Kate Sweetsur has joined the company to lead creative development in the United Kingdom.

As its Head of Creative, U.K, Sweetsur will be responsible for bolstering creative support and developing opportunities for Downtown’s global roster and copyrights — as well as overseeing the scouting and signing of new artists, songwriters, and producers in the region.

She will continue to be based in London and will report to Downtown Music Publishing’s Global Head of Creative, Andrew Gould.

“Kate is a passionate tastemaker, seasoned leader, and a highly respected creative executive. Having had the pleasure of working closely together in the past, I can say with confidence that she is an extraordinary music publisher. We are all thrilled to have Kate on our team,” said Gould.