Jann Arden To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame At The 2020 JUNO Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has today (Jan. 14) announced that multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Jann Arden will be the first 2020 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles and eight JUNO Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality.

To celebrate her induction during The 49th Annual JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Arden will grace the stage and perform live from the SaskTel Centre. Fans can tune in to this special performance as part of The 2020 JUNO Awards broadcast live in Canada on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos.

In accepting the honor, Arden will join the ranks of Canadian music icons who have made outstanding contributions to the international recognition of Canadian music including Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Corey Hart, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more.