VenuWorks Names Donna Cannatella Exec. Director Of The Chesapeake Conference Center

CHESAPEAKE, VA (CelebrityAccess) — After conducting a national search for the right candidate, VenuWorks announced that Donna Cannatella has been named as the new Executive Director of the Chesapeake Conference Center in Chesapeake, VA.

“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Donna Cannatella in Chesapeake (VA),” said VenuWorks President Steve Peters. “Donna brings two decades of industry experience to VenuWorks and I am confident she possesses the right combination of leadership skills and experience to make a positive impact on the venue, the community of Chesapeake, and VenuWorks.”

A veteran facilities manager with more than two decades of experience, Cannatella most recently held the role of enior Regional Director of Sales for the Southwest at SMG.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the new Executive Director of the beautiful Chesapeake Conference Center. I look forward to bringing the venue to the next level by providing effective and efficient processes and tools to deliver the greatest value and excellence across all departments. I view this facility as my new home, the employees as my new family, and our attendees my new friends,” said Cannatella of her new gig.

The Chesapeake Conference Center opened in September 1997 and was the first freestanding conference and meeting center in Hampton Roads. VenuWorks has managed the Conference Center since 2014.