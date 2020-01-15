Tekashi 6ix9ine Requests To Serve The Remainder Of His Sentence In Home Confinement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — As it turns out, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t’ enjoying his stay in prison.

A court filing by attorneys for Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is requesting that the rapper be allowed to finish the remainder of his two-year sentence at home.

Tekashi, who received a lenient sentence in December in exchange for testifying as a government witness against his former compatriots in a violent criminal drug syndicate, has been serving his time in an unspecified private prison instead of a federal facility for safety reasons.

However, his attorneys noted that the detention arrangement means that Tekashi is not eligible for a good behavior reduction in his sentence.

“Allowing Hernandez to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under home confinement would be the most reasonable means to adjust and prepare for his re-entry into the community,” the court filing said.

“It would be a grave injustice for Hernandez to be denied the reasonable opportunity to adjust to and prepare for his re-entry into the community due to his cooperation with the government and placement in a private facility by the government for safety reasons,” the motion continued.

The presiding judge has yet to rule on the motion.