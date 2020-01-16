Ethan Baer Named SVP Of Business Development, Head Of Electronic At Create Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Create Music Group has today (Jan. 16) announced the appointment of electronic music industry veteran Ethan Baer to the position of Senior Vice President, Business Development, Head of Electronic at the company.

Baer is well known within the electronic music community through his work as Founder and former CEO of EDM.com, the largest and most influential international media platform for the genre, which he launched in 2013 and grew to over 2 million monthly visitors.

In his new role, Ethan will oversee all aspects of Create’s electronic music clients across multiple verticals including all major digital service providers. He will drive new client and catalog acquisition, develop new brand deals and alliances, and will act as the company’s main liaison with the electronic music community.

Create Music Group founder and CEO, Jonathan Strauss, said: “Electronic music is a foundational genre for Create. Bringing in an executive like Ethan, who is widely respected as a leader in the electronic community, to help us maximize revenue for our current clients and drive our overall growth is a game-changer for us.”

Baer added: “Jon and [Create co-founder and COO] Alexandre Williams have built a next-generation music company in Create Music Group with an unmatched executive talent pool and a technology stack that is revolutionizing our industry. I’m excited to bring my experience and relationships to bear for the incredible artists and labels who call Create Music Group home.”

Baer previously served as the CEO of the Artist Intelligence Agency (formerly The EDM Network), a record label and music promotion company that generated over 100 million monthly streams for emerging musical talent from all around the world. Among his early label signings were international touring acts such as Illenium, TroyBoi, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Ghastly, William Black, Prismo, and more. He also previously served as Executive Director at Indie Music Group/Indie Music Publishing, a record label group and publishing company comprised of 15 label imprints with a collective catalog in excess of 4000 recordings with a total of over 800 million streams worldwide.

He continues to be a Partner in Electric Family / Top Drawer Merch, a premium music-industry streetwear and exclusive artist merchandise organization serving artists such as Zedd, Skrillex, Illenium, deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Martin Garrix and Kaskade since its founding in 2012.