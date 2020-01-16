Jason Aldean Extends 2020 We Back Tour As Second Leg Rolls Through The Summer
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Jason Aldean Extends 2020 We Back Tour As Second Leg Rolls Through The Summer

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
134 0


(CelebrityAccess) – Reigning ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean has announced the details for the summer leg of his 2020 “We Back Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, sponsored by Corona Light, and named after Aldean’s Top 10 and climbing lead single from his No. 1 selling album, 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), the run will kick off in Toronto on July 17 and make stops in St. Louis, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Diego and more, before wrapping up in Irvine, CA, on September 26.

The summer leg of the tour will also feature special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

Before the newly added 22-city trek spans across the US and Canada through September, Aldean will launch the winter leg of his 2020 “We Back Tour” on Jan. 30 at Columbia, SC’s Colonial Life Arena with direct support Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the summer leg of the tour go on sale Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

2020 WE BACK TOUR Dates:

1/30/2020    Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
1/31/2020    Orlando, FL – Amway Center
2/01/2020    Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
2/06/2020    Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
2/07/2020    Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena
2/08/2020    Fargo, ND – Fargodome
2/13/2020    Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
2/14/2020    Springfield, MO – JQH Arena
2/15/2020    Wichita, KS – InTrust Bank Arena
2/20/2020    Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
2/21/2020    Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
2/27/2020    Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
2/28/2020    Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Arena
2/29/2020    Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena
3/05/2020    Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
3/06/2020    Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
3/07/2020    Tupelo, MS – BancorpSouth Arena
3/12/2020    Madison, WI – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/13/2020    Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
3/14/2020    St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
7/17/2020    Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
7/23/2020    Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/24/2020    Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
7/25/2020    Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
7/31/2020    Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
8/01/2020    St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
8/02/2020    Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
8/13/2020    Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/14/2020    Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
8/15/2020    Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/21/2020    Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
8/22/2020    Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
8/23/2020    Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
8/28/2020    Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/11/2020    Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
9/12/2020    West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater
9/17/2020    Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater**
9/18/2020    Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion**
9/19/2020    San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
9/24/2020    Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
9/25/2020    Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/26/2020    Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre**

BOLD Indicates Summer Leg Dates
** Indicates Openers to be Announced

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post