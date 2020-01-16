Jason Aldean Extends 2020 We Back Tour As Second Leg Rolls Through The Summer

(CelebrityAccess) – Reigning ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean has announced the details for the summer leg of his 2020 “We Back Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, sponsored by Corona Light, and named after Aldean’s Top 10 and climbing lead single from his No. 1 selling album, 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), the run will kick off in Toronto on July 17 and make stops in St. Louis, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Diego and more, before wrapping up in Irvine, CA, on September 26.

The summer leg of the tour will also feature special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

Before the newly added 22-city trek spans across the US and Canada through September, Aldean will launch the winter leg of his 2020 “We Back Tour” on Jan. 30 at Columbia, SC’s Colonial Life Arena with direct support Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the summer leg of the tour go on sale Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

2020 WE BACK TOUR Dates:

1/30/2020 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

1/31/2020 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

2/01/2020 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

2/06/2020 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

2/07/2020 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena

2/08/2020 Fargo, ND – Fargodome

2/13/2020 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

2/14/2020 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

2/15/2020 Wichita, KS – InTrust Bank Arena

2/20/2020 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

2/21/2020 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

2/27/2020 Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

2/28/2020 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Arena

2/29/2020 Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

3/05/2020 Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

3/06/2020 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

3/07/2020 Tupelo, MS – BancorpSouth Arena

3/12/2020 Madison, WI – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3/13/2020 Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

3/14/2020 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/17/2020 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/23/2020 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24/2020 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

7/25/2020 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

7/31/2020 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/01/2020 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/02/2020 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/13/2020 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/14/2020 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

8/15/2020 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/21/2020 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

8/22/2020 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/23/2020 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/28/2020 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11/2020 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

9/12/2020 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater

9/17/2020 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater**

9/18/2020 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion**

9/19/2020 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

9/24/2020 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/25/2020 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/26/2020 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre**

BOLD Indicates Summer Leg Dates

** Indicates Openers to be Announced