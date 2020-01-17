Midem Adds Live Music Section To Its MidemLab Startup Competition

(CelebrityAccess) — Midem, the European music and technology conference announced that Midemlab, its music startup program, will feature a live music category for 2020.

“Live Music is a major part of the global music industry. Each year, nearly 50 artists perform live at Midem and, since 2018, we’ve run an annual Live Summit to better highlight this area of our market. We’re very excited to include a Live Music category in Midemlab to support and reward the most innovative startups in this sphere,” noted Midem director Alexandre Deniot.

All Midemlab finalists are eligible to receive personalised coaching from Abbey Road Red to prepare for their pitches. Winners of each category receive free PR advice from PR firm Rock Paper Scissors, free digital content strategy advice from Kuack Media and free legal advice from Jeff Liebenson of Liebenson Law.

Winners for each category will also receive a free mentoring session from innovation specialist, Yvan Boudillet, of The Lynk, a private meeting with investment firm Plus 8 Equity, a one year subscription to Music Ally’s professional music bulletin, international media coverage, one free Midem 2020 registration, and more.

Entries for the Midemlab competition are now open. Every startup offering an innovative solution for the music/entertainment industry can apply for free in one of the 4 categories until 18 February 2020:

● Music Creation & Education

● Music Distribution & Discovery

● Music Marketing & Data/Analytics

● Live Music Experiences

At the same time, Midem announced the jury for this year’s competition, which includes influencers drawn from a variety of disciplines.

Jurors for 2020 include:

• Vanessa Bakewell, Client Partner Film & Music, Facebook/Instagram (UK)

• Yvan Boudillet, Founder & President, The Lynk (France)

• Nicolas Brien, CEO, France Digitale (France)

• Paul Brindley, CEO, Music Ally (UK)

• Tiago Correia, Global Digital Business Development Senior Manager, Innovation, Warner Music International (UK)

• Victoria Cruz, Manager, Global Business Development and Digital Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment (UK)

• James Dick, Senior Vice President Marketing Partnerships Asia and CEO, Live Nation Connects (Hong Kong)

• Olivia Hervy, Manager WeWork Labs Paris, WeWork (France)

• Jay Katsuyama, Vice President, Technology, Universal Music Group (USA)

• Jenny Lindblad, Business Coach & Startup Mentor, Eliza Communication (Sweden)

• Jean-Philippe Louis, Journalist, Les Echos (France)

• Eyal Malinger, Investment Director, Beringea (UK)

• Rishi Patel, Managing Partner, Plus Eight Equity (USA)

• Vanja Primorac, Music Innovation, United talent Agency (USA)

• Arabian Prince, Founding Member, NWA, Founder & CEO, iNov8 Next Open Labs (USA)

• Juan Francisco Saavedra Plata, Co-Founder & CEO, Kuack Media Group (Colombia)

• Claudia Schwarz, Co-Founder & VP, MusicTech Germany, Co-Founder WickedWork (Germany)

• Marisol Segal, Head of Digital Partnerships, AEG Presents (USA)

• Guillaume de la Serre, Chief Product Officer & GM Europe, Bandsintown (France)

• Pariwat Wongsamran, Director of Startup Thailand, NIA (Thailand)

To apply for MidemLab 2020, click here.