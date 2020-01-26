- Home
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
|Artist
|Start Date
|Alesso
|02/02/20
|Claire Danes
|02/03/20
|Derek Hough
|02/03/20
|BoomBox
|02/05/20
|Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
|02/06/20
|Delain
|02/06/20
|Dharmasoul
|02/07/20
|Deorro
|02/07/20
|Dijon
|02/07/20
|Dan Bern
|02/07/20
BILLBOARD ALBUM CHARTS
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|02/12/2020
|Dr. Dog / Dr Dog
|The Wilma / The Wilma Theater / Wilma Theater
|Verified
|03/07/2020
|Dori Freeman
|Woody Guthrie Center
|Verified
|05/09/2020
|Don Toliver
|Rolling Loud Miami / Rolling Loud
|Verified
|08/02/2020
|Dominic Fike
|Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
|Verified
|04/18/2020
|Dom Flemons
|Muddy Creek Music Hall
|Verified
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|1
|Dance Monkey by Tones and I
|6,749,224
|2
|The Box by Roddy Ricch
|6,592,789
|3
|Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
|5,379,156
|4
|Tusa by KAROL G
|4,919,867
|5
|Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) by Eminem
|4,774,608
|6
VITALSIGNS
- SMACKSongs
Josh Dorr
- Big Yellow Dog Music
Eloise Alterman
- 50 Egg Music
Rob Snyder
- Sony Music Nashville
Ross Ellis
- Capitol Records / Loud Robot
Chaz Cardigan
- Atlantic Records / Hear It Loud
Colton Dixon
- Hard 8 Working Group
Jawbreaker has signed with Rich Egan.
- Blood Company
Deathpact has signed with Brian Barnett.
- United Talent Agency
Channing Wilson has signed with Alec Vidmar, Bryan Vastano, Curt Motley, Lance Roberts & Tyler Cole for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Jason Derulo has signed with David Klein, David Zedeck, Mike "Mike G" Guirguis & Gary Howard for exclusive Worldwide representation.
John Times Two has signed with Adam Sylvester, Zoe Williamson & David Sullivan-Kaplan for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Military Wives Choir has signed with Emily Robbins & Heulwen Keyte for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Musical Dots has signed with Beth Morton & Emily Robbins for exclusive Worldwide representation.
SHY Martin has signed with Jbeau Lewis, Ryan Edmundson & Ryan Soroka for exclusive North American representation.
SPINN has signed with David Sullivan-Kaplan & Nikos Kazoleas for exclusive UK & European representation.
Valley has signed with Ryan Edmundson for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except Canada)
Vexed has signed with Paul Ryan for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except North America)
- Primary Talent International
GRAVEDGR has signed with Paul McQueen for exclusive UK & European representation.
Tatum has signed with Steve Backman for exclusive UK & European representation.