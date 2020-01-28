Kobalt Signs Lewis Capaldi For Neighbouring Rights

(CelebrityAccess) – Lewis Capaldi has signed an international neighboring rights deal with Kobalt.

The 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter scored a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his breakout hit “Someone You Loved.” The song was nominated for Song of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Kobalt Neighbouring Rights CEO Ann Tausis, said: “Lewis’ ascent to the top has been breathtaking. His emotive songs and charming social media presence have formed a bond with his fans like no other. To be walking into 2020 with a number one single and debut album, a Grammy nomination, four BRIT nominations and the fourth-highest played record on European radio in 2019 is testament to the hard work that Lewis, Ryan and the whole team have put in over the last 18 months.”

Added Capaldi’s manager, Ryan Walter: “As an incredibly important area of the modern business, It’s an absolute honour to partner with the incredible team over at Kobalt for neighbouring rights, who Lewis and I have wanted to work with for some time. Their reach, enthusiasm and understanding of the evolving musical landscape makes Kobalt the perfect home for us and we’re incredibly excited to be working alongside them.”

Capaldi joins Kobalt from PPL.