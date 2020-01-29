Usher To Host The 2020 iHeartMusic Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — HeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced that R&B legend Usher will serve as the master of ceremonies at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I’m so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year,” said Usher. “It’ll be like hanging out with old friends.”

In addition to his role as the emcee of the evening’s festivities, Usher also joined the growing roster of performers announced for the awards gala. In addition to Usher, organizers have announced the show will feature live performances from Halsey and Lizzo, and Justin Bieber, with more to be announced.

Nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced earlier this month and included multiple nominations for Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker, and Taylor Swift.

The two-hour event will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29 and will be broadcast for television via Fox. iHeartMedia will carry the show on radio stations nationwide, as well as on their digital streaming service.