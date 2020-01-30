Symphonic Distribution Inks Physical Distribution Partnership With AMPED

(CelebrityAccess) – Symphonic Distribution has inked a partnership deal with AMPED to provide physical distribution of vinyl, CDs, and cassettes in North America.

Heading up Symphonic’s physical distribution operation are Kevin Hopper, a longtime veteran of TVT Records, The Orchard, and Rykodisc, and Nick Gordon, a veteran of Caroline Distribution and The Orchard.

Commenting on the deal, Gordon, who currently serves as Symphonic’s Chief Client Officer, said: “Offering physical distribution is a natural extension of Symphonics’s comprehensive digital music and video distribution offering and artist services arsenal. What’s more, we’re glad to help labels get their products into stores during what has been a stressful time in the physical distribution and retail business. AMPED is the best in the business, and we’re excited to work with Dean, Jocelyn, Michael Toppe, and the rest of our old friends there.”

Symphonic’s physical distribution team also includes industry vets Randall Foster (Naxos), Michael Burrows (Caroline, Universal), and Jakub Alexander (Ghostly).