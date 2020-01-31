DWP’s Sonic Temple Returning To Mapfire Stadium In May

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent music festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents will host the second annual Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival at MAPFRE Stadium In Columbus, Ohio, from May 15-17.

The festival will be headlined by Metallica, who are playing all of DWP’s festivals this year, as well as three stages of music featuring metal icons Slipknot, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon, Stained, Sublime w/Rome, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Pennywise among many more.

The three-day camping festival will also feature premium food and beverage selections and enhanced onsite experiences including a vast array of live art and installations.

The confirmed lineup of artists includes Nychos, Butch Locsin, Michael Reeder, Jason Naylor, Palehorse, Angryblue, Garageland, Urban Aztec, Brian Ewing, Paul Rentler, Omnigraphicon, Mad Pixel, Joe King, Taylor Springle, with more to be announced.

At Sonic Temple, Danny Wimmer Presents will partner with Metallica to showcase the band’s craft distilled and brewed Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner.

Camping passes for the festival are already fully sold out, but attendees can get fan hotel rates via Res Travel here: https://reservations.arestravel.com/hotel/list/13238/i4989?poiDistance=20