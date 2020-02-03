Actor Rae Dawn Chong Claims She Had Sex With Mick Jagger When She Was 15

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actress Rae Dawn Chong revealed she had a sexual relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger when she was just 15 years old.

Chong detailed the alleged relationship in an interview with the Daily Mirror, claiming she and Jagger had the two-day relationship in 1977 during a trip to New York City.

If her claims are true, it would make Jagger 33-years-old and still married to his first wife Bianca at the time.

In the interview, Chong, who is the daughter of comedian Tommy Chong, claims she met Jagger and spent time at a studio during a recording session together before spending the night in at his apartment.

‘He grabbed my hand and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there, I was in the background. I remember being in there for hours and hours,” Chong told the Daily Mirror.

“Then I slept over at his apartment. I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun,” she added.

Chong was careful to say that she felt the alleged experience was entirely consensual (as consensual as sex with a minor can be), that he didn’t know her age at the time, and that it occurred in “a different era.”

She claims she made the story public after ‘accidentally blurting it out’ during a recording of a Hollywood Reporter podcast, the Daily Mirror reported.

According to the Daily Mirror, Jagger declined to comment on the story.