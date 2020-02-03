Ryan Seacrest Signs With UTA For All Areas

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ryan Seacrest has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation in all areas.

In announcing the signing in a Facebook post, UTA said: “UTA is excited to work with Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, mega producer and entrepreneur, RYAN SEACREST! As one of the most recognizable voices across television and radio, Seacrest currently co-hosts and executive produces ABC’s EMMY AWARD-winning show ‘Live With KELLY And RYAN’ and long-running series ‘American Idol.’ SEACREST began hosting the iconic music competition series in 2002 and earned several EMMY AWARD nominations for his work on the show. Additionally, SEACREST continues to be a fixture on the award season circuit as the executive producer and host of ‘E! Live On The Red Carpet’ as well as the host of the annual live broadcast of ‘DICK CLARK’s NEW YEAR’s Rockin’ Eve With RYAN SEACREST’ for the past 15 years.”

Seacrest’s award-winning company Ryan Seacrest Productions has also produced multiple hit series including E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Netflix’s Insatiable, NBC’s Shades of Blue starring Jennifer Lopez, Bravo’s Shahs Of Sunset, and Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution for ABC.

Seacrest continues to be represented by Hansen Jacobson, while his day-to-day business operations are overseen by Jeff Refold and Belinda Gemelli.