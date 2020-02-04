ILMC 2020 Dishes Details On More Programming

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) announced the second round of speakers for this year’s International Live Music Conference.

The 2020 edition of the invite-only confab will see 1,200 contestants from around the world turn up for 3 days of panels, programming, award shows, and networking events.

The conference will kick off with the Open Forum: Universally challenged, take an in-depth look at the past 12 months in the business. Chaired by Paul Latham, the panel will include AA’s Emma Banks, Live Nation Spain’s Pino Sagliocco, BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani, and Move Concert’s Phil Rodriguez.

Also on Wednesday, the Global Marketplace: Games without frontiers panel will look at emerging touring opportunities in new regions, and Industry Investment: High stakes considers the influx of finance to the business and its wider effects.

Insta-generation: Live through a lens will look at the growing impact of mobile phones on the industry, including everything from stage design to and marketing, while the Cancellation Insurance workshop will address what happens when things go awry at a public event.

Market Focus: Abu Dhabi will examine the opportunities and potential pitfalls of a developing market, and the day will close with The (Late) Breakfast Meeting with details on the event to be announced.

Day 2 programming includes 2020 Vision: which attempts to predict the future of the industry, while Ticketing: The price is Right takes a close look at mobile ticketing. The main room will close out on Thursday with Promoter & Agent Blind Date as our contestant agents and promoters attempt to find their perfect business partner.

Other programming on Thursday includes workshops on the agency business, branding and partnerships, the touring industry and the popular Venue Forum discussion. Merch and the impact of 5G will also be the subject of panel discussions as well as the Production Catch Up which provides an overview of all the key topics and points raised at IPM 2020.

Confirmed chairs and speakers include:

Carl A H Martin, IPM; Lucy Levitt, Kilimanjaro Live; Christoph Scholz, Semmel Concerts; John Langford, European Arena Association/AEG; Sophie Lobl, C3 Presents, Professor Chris Kemp, MOM Consultancy; Jeremy Paterson, IF Media; Steve Machin, FanDragon Technologies; Chris Carey, TicketSwap; Rauha Kyyrö, Fullsteam; Alex Bruford, ATC Live; and James Drury, ILMC.

For Friday, workshops tops include digital marketing, the effective use of assertiveness at work and outside of work and; and life after stardom.

As well, all registered ILMC delegates can attend Futures Forum, a workshop aimed at young professionals working in the live music industry.

ILMC 2020 takes place from March 4th through March 6th at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. To register, check here.