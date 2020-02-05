Rolling Loud Headed To Europe In 2020

PORTIMAO, Portugal (CelebrityAccess) — Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, and Future have been announced as the headliners for the Rolling Loud Festival’s debut in Europe in 2020.

The hip-hop festival brand will hold its first European event in Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, Portugal from July 8-10.

Other artists on the lineup for the European debut include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, Dababy, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Playboi Carti and Young Thug among others.

The Rolling Loud brand, founded by Matt Zingle and Tariq Cherif, started in Los Angeles in 2015 and has since expanded to become an international brand.

The festival is currently held in Miami and Oakland. A planned expansion to Hong Kong in 2019 was canceled in the face of ongoing political unrest.

Tickets go on sale for Rolling Loud 2020 on February 6th, 2020, with general on-sale starting the following day.