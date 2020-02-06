Doug Stone And Terry McBride Sign With APA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country powerhouses Doug Stone and Terry McBride have both signed with APA Nashville, the company announced today (Feb. 6).

“We’re thrilled to be signing these two amazing legends of country music,” said APA Partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts, Steve Lassiter. “Each played a major role in the fantastic resurgence of the genre in the nineties and we look forward to their continuing to make waves today.”

Stone began his musical career as a seven-year-old opening for Loretta Lynn. After 30 years in the business, he’s racked up eight No. 1 singles including “Better Off In A Pinebox,” “Why Didn’t I Think of That,” and “In a Different Light,” 15 Top five hits, and has sold millions of albums worldwide. His new album, Mama’s Songbook, is due out later this year.

As one of Nashville’s most established performers, Terry McBride has forged an impressive four-decade career in country music as an entertainer, songwriter and musician. Along the way, he’s written countless hit songs including Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 smash hit, “Play Something Country,” as well as cuts for top hit-makers such as Garth Brooks, Jon Pardi and Easton Corbin, among others. His new album, Rebels & Angels, was produced by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, Luke Laird.

Additionally, both Stone and McBride have added 117 Publicity to their individual teams.