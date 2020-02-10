Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce North American Double Bill

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two of the biggest names in heavy metal — Megadeth and Lamb of God, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.
Set for this summer, the tour gets underway on at Jiffy Lube Live in Barstow, Virginia on June 12th with additional dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall before the tour wraps at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 13.
Providing support for the tour will be Trivium and In Flames.
“We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it,“ said Trivium’s Matt Heafy.
The tour will mark Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine’s return to the road following his recovery from throat cancer and will be the first U.S. tour for Megadeth since 2017.
“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you,” Mustaine said.
Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour Dates:
SUMMER 2020:
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat, Jun 13, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sun, Jun 14, 2020 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Sat, Jun 20, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, Jun 21, 2020 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wed, Jun 24, 2020 Providence, RI Bold Point Park
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park*
Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed, Jul 1, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun, Jul 5, 2020 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC PAVILION
Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Sat, Jul 11, 2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO*
Sun, Jul 12, 2020 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Tue, Jul 14, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*
Thu, Jul 16, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+
Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Thu, Jul 23, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center
Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Thu, Jul 30, 2020 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 1, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
FALL 2020:
Fri, Oct 2, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue, Oct 6, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed, Oct 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena
Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena
Sun, Oct 11, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena
Fri, Oct 16, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
Tue, Oct 27, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron
Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 St. Paul, MN Armory
Sat, Oct 31, 2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center*
Mon, Nov 2, 2020 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
Tue, Nov 3, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu, Nov 5, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat, Nov 7, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Tue, Nov 10, 2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Wed, Nov 11, 2020 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 Reno, NV Reno Events Center