Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce North American Double Bill

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two of the biggest names in heavy metal — Megadeth and Lamb of God, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.

Set for this summer, the tour gets underway on at Jiffy Lube Live in Barstow, Virginia on June 12th with additional dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall before the tour wraps at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 13.

Providing support for the tour will be Trivium and In Flames.

“We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it,“ said Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

The tour will mark Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine’s return to the road following his recovery from throat cancer and will be the first U.S. tour for Megadeth since 2017.

“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you,” Mustaine said.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour Dates:

SUMMER 2020:

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Jun 20, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun, Jun 21, 2020 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 Providence, RI Bold Point Park

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park*

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed, Jul 1, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun, Jul 5, 2020 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC PAVILION

Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sat, Jul 11, 2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO*

Sun, Jul 12, 2020 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Tue, Jul 14, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*

Thu, Jul 16, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Thu, Jul 23, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center

Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Thu, Jul 30, 2020 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 1, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

FALL 2020:

Fri, Oct 2, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue, Oct 6, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed, Oct 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 St. Paul, MN Armory

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center*

Mon, Nov 2, 2020 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

Tue, Nov 3, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu, Nov 5, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sat, Nov 7, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 Reno, NV Reno Events Center