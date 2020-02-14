Eddie Trunk To Host Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Awards Gala

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock icon, will mark the 10th anniversary of his death an Awards Gala on February 20, 2020.

Music historian and radio/television personality Eddie Trunk will serve as the host for the gala, which is slated to take place at The Avalon in Hollywood.

The surviving members of Dio’s band, Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, and Bjorn Englen, along with vocalists Tim “Ripper” Owens and Oni Logan, will be on hand to provide musical entertainment.

Comedian Brian Posehn will be on hand and will perform a cut from his forthcoming album with some help from Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and Armored Saint’s Joey Vera.

Los Angeles-based rock outfit Sadie & the Tribe are also scheduled to perform.

During the Gala, eight awards will be presented, including:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing the Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer, leukemia, and AIDS

* King of Rock ‘n Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master of the Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

* Rainbow in the Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up and Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! hologram

The Gala will also include a silent auction and a raffle with auction items that include a luxury 6-night All-Inclusive South African Photo Safari at Ezulwini Safari Lodges in Greater Kruger National Park, a pair of tickets to Rock of Ages Hollywood at The Bourbon Room, and four hours of recording studio time to record, mix, and master a demo at Total Access Studio.

For more information or to purchase tickets, check here. https://www.universe.com/ronnie-james-dio-10th-memorial-awards-gala