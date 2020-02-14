ZZ Top To Join Def Leppard For A North American Run This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British rockers Def Leppard announced a short North American tour featuring special guests ZZ Top.

Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group’s successful stadium run as part of a double bill with Motley Crue, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets.

The newly-announced 20/20 Vision fall tour dates kick off on Sept. 21st at Times Union Center in Albany, NY and wrap on Oct. 18 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …”

“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” adds ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”

Def Leppard Select Fall 20/20 Vision Tour Dates:

September 21 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

October 02 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 05 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena