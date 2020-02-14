ZZ Top To Join Def Leppard For A North American Run This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British rockers Def Leppard announced a short North American tour featuring special guests ZZ Top.
Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group’s successful stadium run as part of a double bill with Motley Crue, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets.
The newly-announced 20/20 Vision fall tour dates kick off on Sept. 21st at Times Union Center in Albany, NY and wrap on Oct. 18 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.
What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …”
“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” adds ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”
Def Leppard Select Fall 20/20 Vision Tour Dates:
September 21 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena
September 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
September 28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
September 30 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
October 02 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 05 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
October 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
October 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
October 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
October 12 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena