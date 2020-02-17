Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson To Headline Essence 2020

Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars have been announced as the headliners for the 2020 Essence Festival when it returns to New Orleans from July 1-5, 2020.

According to event organizers, Mars’ performance will be his only festival appearance for 2020, while Jackson’s will take place during her recently announced Black Diamond World Tour.

Other performers lined up for the fest include Ani Lennox, Casme’, Demi Grace, D-Nice, Doug E. Fresh, D Smoke, Elah Hale, Goldlink, Jac Ross, James Davis, Tank & The Bangas, and numerous others.

The 2020 edition of the festival will also feature a reggae and afrobeats showcase, including scheduled performances by fro B, Chronnix, Elephant Man, and Kranium, among others.

In addition to music, the festival will also include programming focused on technology, culture, beauty, fashion, health and wellness and entrepreneurship.

Cuisine offerings include live demos with celeb chefs and cooking experts, as well as more than 50 ‘Essence Eats’ vendors from some of New Orleans’ best black-owned restaurants.

The fest will also host late-night activities including comedy shows, live podcasts, and underground performances, with more information TBA.