Bieber Performs ‘Intentions’ On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After showing Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon the finer points of Hockey on Thursday night, singer Justin Bieber returned to the show on Friday to perform his latest single “Intentions.”

Bieber was joined in the performance by a quartet of backup dancers, as well as Migos rapper Quavo, who also guested on the Bieber single.

If you’re a connoisseur of late-night television, you might have noticed the similarity of the performance to Beiber’s appearance earlier in the week on NBC’s venerable Ssaturday Night Live.

Bieber is also gearing up for his first North American tour since 2017. The 45-date tour, in support of his latest album “Changes,” kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on May 14th and wraps on September 26th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith have signed on to the tour as support.