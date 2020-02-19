Nominations For The 2020 Personal Managers Hall Of Fame Now Open

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Nominations have officially been opened for the 2020 class of the Personal Managers Hall Of Fame.

Established by the National Conference of Personal Managers Inc. (NCOPM), the Personal Managers Hall Of Fame recognizes the careers of accomplished talent managers in the worlds of entertainment, sports, and music.

Inductees for the class of 2020 will be selected from submitted nominees by the NCOPM National Board of Officers and will be inducted during a ceremony on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the National Conference of Personal Managers.

The deadline for submission of nominations is Saturday, March 21, 2020.

For more information and to submit online nominations, please visit http://www.PersonalManagersHallOfFame.org.