The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels And The National To Headline The 15th Annual Pitchfork Music Fest

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The 15th annual Pitchfork Music Festival is set to return to Chicago’s Union Park from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 with headliners that include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National.

Other artists announced for the 2020 edition of the festival include Sharon Van Etten, Cat Power, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Kim Godron, Angel Olsen, Deafheaven, Tierra Whack, Phoebe Bridgers, Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble, Oso Oso, and more.

Tickets for the fest start at $75 a day and $185 for a three-day pass, or more for VIP access that includes amenities such as premium food vendors, private specialty bars, and premium air-conditioned bathrooms.

Pitchfork also announced they will be hosting several free shows the Chicago Athletic Association on February 19 and 20 as part of an activatin for the festival. The concerts will feature the Cool Kids, DJ Spinn, Spencer Tweedy, and more.

Additional pre-festival events will be announced soon, Pitchfork said.