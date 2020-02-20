Body Found After Man Goes Missing At Florida Rave

(CelebrityAccess) — Police reported discovering the body they believe to be a man who went missing during a Florida music festival over the weekend.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a body suspected to be 34-year-old Matt Eastwood floating in a lake near Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton, on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Eastwood was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday at the Forbidden Kingdom music dance music festival.

The body was transported to the county to the medical examiner’s office who will attempt to confirm his identity and a cause of death. Investigators do not suspect foul play, the AP reported.