Brett Kissel To Host The 2020 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has today (Feb. 20) announced country artist Brett Kissel as host of the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada.

A two-time JUNO Award winner himself, Kissel will be joined by CBC Music’s Amanda Parris as co-host for this exclusive industry event during which 36 JUNO Awards will be presented along with this year’s special achievement awards. This year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award will be presented to Pegi Cecconi and the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award recipient will also be recognized.

Additionally, the evening will feature five live performances, including 2020 JUNO Award nominees, indie rock band Half Moon Run (Adult Alternative Album of the Year), Saskatchewan country band Hunter Brothers (Breakthrough Group of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and Country Album of the Year), electro-pop artist Riit (Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by APTN) and a moving performance during the In Memoriam by Irish Mythen (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year) with Catherine MacLellan (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year) and Miranda Mulholland (Traditional Roots Album of the Year). Afro-Pop and R&B artist from the 2019/2020 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class, Aiza, will also grace the stage with an explosive live performance, powered by Stingray.

Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts, said: “The JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada is a great moment for celebrating new talent, returning favourites and individuals in the music industry that have made invaluable contributions to the Canadian musical landscape.”

Graham Henderson, President & CEO, Music Canada, added: “Music Canada is thrilled to be this year’s presenting sponsor of the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards, celebrating our best in music. The JUNO Awards elevate the stature of Canadian music internationally by highlighting both emerging and established artists who are recognized for excellence in their craft. Providing an opportunity for people across the industry to come together and celebrate Canada’s raw talent, the JUNO Awards also bring music into homes all around the country.”

The 2020 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards is slated to take place at WTC Saskatoon at Prairieland Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020, and will be live-streamed the same day starting at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on cbcmusic.ca/junos, the free CBC Gem streaming service and CBC Music’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.