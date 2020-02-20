The Prince Estate + Legacy Recordings Announce Next Wave Of Physical Titles In Definitive Prince Catalog Reissue Project

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, have today (Feb. 20) announced the first round of physical titles to be issued in 2020 in the ongoing definitive Prince catalog reissue project.

Included in this new batch of re-releases is 2001’s The Rainbow Children , which will be available on CD for the first time in decades and on a crystal-clear double LP with limited-edition custom rainbow slipmat; 2002’s One Nite Alone… ; the 4 LP set One Nite Alone…Live! ; and the double LP One Nite Alone: The Aftershow…It Ain’t Over! , with the latter three each receiving their first-ever vinyl release in limited-edition purple.

Additionally, the five-disc collection Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection will make the CDs for these sought-after releases widely available for the first time. Combined in a limited-edition slipcase with a 48-page bound book, One Nite Alone… and the two live albums are packaged with the long-out-of-print bonus DVD Prince Live at The Aladdin Las Vegas.

Legacy Recordings will also roll out individual music videos for songs from Prince Live at The Aladdin Las Vegas on digital services from February 20 through April 17.

This next round of physical titles in the Prince catalog reissue project will be available on Friday, April 17, however, you can pre-order the titles here: https://Prince.lnk.to/2001-2002

In the meantime, check out Prince performing “Pop Life” live at The Aladdin Las Vegas in 2002 below: