TikTok Introduces Family Safety Mode, Enables Parents To Better Manage Teens’ Screen Time

(CelebrityAccess) – TikTok is introducing a new Family Safety Mode, designed to give parents greater control over how much time their kids can spend on the app.

Presently, TikTok has an age limit of 13, however, many pre-teens still use the platform. With the new Family Safety Mode, TikTok is enabling parents to link their own TikTok accounts to that of their child’s, and turn features on and off remotely. This includes a “restricted mode” that aims to filter out inappropriate content as well as turns off direct messaging.

Although these features were technically already available within the app for users to set for themselves, TikTok’s new Family Safety Mode prevents the settings from being changed without parents’ consent.

Family Safety Mode launched in the UK yesterday and is expected to roll out in other markets in the coming weeks. The feature arrives amidst an ongoing investigation by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) into the app, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, for potential GDPR violations around the protection of children’s data.