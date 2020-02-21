Fuse Media Inks Partnership With Lyrics Platform Genius To Bring Digital Content To Television

(CelebrityAccess) – Fuse Media has announced a new partnership with lyrics platform Genius that will see the two companies teaming to bring the latter’s digital content to television.

Under the terms of the new deal, Genius’s artist-centric content – things like Verified, Deconstructed, For The Record With Rob Markman, and more – will air under the Genius x Fuse banner. The format will be similar to the company’s Complex x Fuse series, which is a compilation of popular content from Complex’s digital network.

Fuse Media Chief Content Officer J-T Ladt, said: “Partnering with such a credible resonating brand like Genius allows us to continue to expand our music culture-based content offerings to our growing young audience in an impactful way.”

Joshua Asen, Genius’s Head of TV & Film, added: “Genius champions artists who are shaping today’s music culture, and our digital content spotlighting their craft and creativity resonates intensely with our online audience. We’re thrilled to partner with Fuse to bring these lyrical deep-dives to linear television, where they can reach an even broader audience of true music fans.”

The premiere episode of Genius x Fuse airs March 18 and will feature Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, and producer Hit-Boy.