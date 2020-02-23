Sonic The Hedgehog Races To $200m Worldwide

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Paramount’s video game action-comedy “Sonic The Hedgehog,” managed to stay at the top of the North American box office this weekend, narrowly fending off 20th Century Studios “The Call of the Wild” which enjoyed a better-than-expected debut.

Sonic, now in its second week, added $26.3 million for a North American cume through Sunday of $106.602 million, according to estimates compiled by Comscore. Internationally, the film performed strongly, landing at #1 worldwide, and grossing $38.3M in 56 markets including 16 new openings. The international cume to date is now $96.5M for a global cume of $203.102M.

20th Century Studios “The Call of the Wild” debuted to $24.82 million in 3,752 locations, according to Comscore. The adaption of the beloved Jack London novel of the same name features Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, with direction by Chris Sanders, whose previous directorial credits include “How to train your dragon” (2010) and “Lilo & Stitch” (2002).

Warner Bros. Batman Suicide Squad spin-off “Birds of Prey” came in third place, adding $7.005 million in North American for a domestic cume of $72.529 million. Internationally, “Birds” added $10.0M this weekend from 78 overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to a disappointing $173.7M.