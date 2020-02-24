The Scorpions Cancel Shows After Klaus Meine Hospitalized

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — German metal band The Scorpions were forced to cancel or postpone a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand while the band’s frontman Klaus Meine sought emergency medical care.

According to a post on the band’s social media, Meine was hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a kidney stone.

“The bad news is… I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital … it was a very painful attack,” Meine wrote. “In the hospital, they removed the stone, and put in a stent …. can you imagine how I feel right now ??? So sorry Sydney.”

According to Meine, he expects to fully recover in short order and be back on the road by next week.

The Scorpions are currently on a tour of the region with co-headliners Whitesnake and were forced to reschedule their Feb 22nd show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney until Feb 26th.

A concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane that was scheduled for February 24th has been canceled.

A show at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday has also been canceled.