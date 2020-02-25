Neil Finn
Carl Stubner, Neil Finn manager and chairman of Shelter Music Group; Neil Finn; Heath Johns, BMG Managing Director Australia
Industry News Label News

Neil Finn Signs Publishing Deal With BMG

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
29 0


(CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand singer-songwriter and Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with label services company BMG.

The deal encompasses Finn’s entire catalog, including hits from his years as the frontman for Crowded House, such as “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “Weather With You,” “Better Be Home Soon,” and “Fall At Your Feet.”

In addition, the agreement covers his Split Enz catalog, featuring their hit single ‘I Got You’, as well as his solo releases and future works.

Finn is lined up to reunite with Crowded house later this year for a headlining billet at the 2020 iteration of Byron Bay Bluesfest, which will serve as a prelude for the band’s first international tour in more than a decade.

Finn’s solo career includes four studio albums Try Whistling This (1998), One Nil (2001), Dizzy Heights (2014), and Out of Silence (2017). His latest album Lightsleeper, which he recorded with his son Liam, was released in 2018.

In recent years, Finn has been a featured member of Fleetwood Mac’s touring

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post