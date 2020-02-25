Neil Finn Signs Publishing Deal With BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand singer-songwriter and Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with label services company BMG.

The deal encompasses Finn’s entire catalog, including hits from his years as the frontman for Crowded House, such as “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “Weather With You,” “Better Be Home Soon,” and “Fall At Your Feet.”

In addition, the agreement covers his Split Enz catalog, featuring their hit single ‘I Got You’, as well as his solo releases and future works.

Finn is lined up to reunite with Crowded house later this year for a headlining billet at the 2020 iteration of Byron Bay Bluesfest, which will serve as a prelude for the band’s first international tour in more than a decade.

Finn’s solo career includes four studio albums Try Whistling This (1998), One Nil (2001), Dizzy Heights (2014), and Out of Silence (2017). His latest album Lightsleeper, which he recorded with his son Liam, was released in 2018.

In recent years, Finn has been a featured member of Fleetwood Mac’s touring