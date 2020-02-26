Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Passes At 61

(CelebrityAccess) – David Roback—the producer and multi-instrumentalist who co-founded Mazzy Star alongside Hope Sandoval—has passed away at the age of 61.

News of his death was confirmed by a rep for the band on Tuesday (Feb. 25). A cause of death was not revealed.

Roback played a leading role in the neo-psychedelic revival of the 1980s and ‘90s. Prior to forming Mazzy Star, he also played in bands such as Rain Parade and Opal.

The first album from Mazzy Star, She Hangs Brightly, was released in 1990. Its follow-up, 1993’s So Tonight That I Might See, featured what would be the band’s biggest hit, “Fade Into You.” The group’s final release was 2018’s EP Still.