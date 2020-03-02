Public Enemy Drops Flavor Flav

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rap group Public Enemy announced they are no longer associated with their longtime hypeman Flavor Flav.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said in a brief statement on Sunday. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The move follows a cease-and-desist letter sent to U.S. Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, requesting that he stop using the “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock” to promote a political rally, according to Rolling Stone.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is. There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,” the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone said.

However, a statement from an attorney representing Chuck D. to Rolling Stone had a different take, noting that as the founding member who developed the group’s logo and primary songwriter, that Chuck D is the sole owner of the group’s trademark.

The statement from Public Enemy underscored this when they went on to that Chuck D’s side project Public Enemy Radio, which includes current Public Enemy member DJ Lord, as well as former members S1Ws, will perform at the rally as planned.

Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., was the hype man for Public Enemy since its founding after collaborating with group founder Chuck D on college radio.