Anthrax Singer Joey Belladonna Announces Journey Tribute Band

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna has formed a Journey tribute band.

“I am happy to announce the debut of Journey Beyond, a tribute to the legendary band Journey,” he wrote on Facebook. “It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville, and we are very excited to hit the stage together. Our first show is coming up this Friday, March 6, in Hopeville, Va., at the Beacon Theatre. We are excited to be performing a night of Journey’s timeless hits and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!

In addition to Belladonna, Journey Beyond features guitarist Matt Basford, bassist Paul Arntz, drummer Justin Ward, and keyboardist Doug Carter.

This is not the first time the frontman has dipped into classic rock covers. He sings and plays drums in long-running cover band Chief Big Way, which regularly performs hits by bands including Journey, Boston, AC/DC, and Van Halen.