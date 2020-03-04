Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, Wolf Parade Announce Coronavirus Cancellations

(CelebrityAccess) — Mariah Carey joined a growing number of artists who have pulled out of upcoming tour dates over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Carey announced via Twitter that she was rescheduling a March 10th show in Hawaii due to “evolving international travel restrictions” due to the spread of the virus.

“Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” Carey tweeted. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

The show has already been rescheduled for Nov. 28.

Avril Lavigne has also postponed dates, announcing that she was pushing back the start of the Asian leg of her “Head Above Water” tour.

“I am sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” Lavigne said in a statement posted to her social media. “My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

The tour was scheduled to get underway in Shenzen, China on April 23, with additional dates planned for China, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The virus has also put the kibosh on Canadian rockers Wolf Parade’s upcoming tour of the UK and Europe.

“Wolf Parade is sad to announce we have decided to cancel our upcoming tour overseas. Due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 throughout the different regions we were scheduled to play and the current volatility of the situation, we feel strongly that it would be both globally irresponsible and potentially risky for the band to carry out the tour at this time,” a rep for the band said in a statement posted to social media.

“The amount of major airports, international driving, and crowds of people we would be interacting with – they all combine to form what is known as a bad idea; a recipe for a potential worst-case-scenario in which we could end up being unknown carriers of the virus across multiple borders.”

Wolf Parade added that although they plan to reschedule the dates, fans should seek refunds for the canceled shows.